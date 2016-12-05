Literary event listings, Dec. 5–11, 2016

MONDAY, DECEMBER 5

Vancouver Poetry Slam: Poetry slam competition with guest performers. Café Deux Soleils, 2096 Commercial Dr., Vancouver. 8 p.m. $5

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6

Rowers Reading Series: With Frances Boyle, Charlene Challenger, Robert Colman, and Mary Lou Dickinson. Supermarket, 268 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 6:30 p.m. Free. rowerspubreadingseries.com

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7

Taddle Creek: Taddle Creek magazine launches its winter issue. With readings by Amy Jones, Alex Pugsley, Russell Smith, and Souvankham Thammavongsa. The Paddock, 178 Bathurst St., Toronto. 8 p.m. Free. taddlecreekmag.com

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

Bianca Lakoselja: Launching the book Stone Woman. Another Story Bookshop, 315 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto. 7 p.m. anotherstory.ca

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

Kim Richard Nossal: Participating in Defence Procurement in Canada seminar and launching of his new book, Charlie Foxtrot. l’École nationale d’administration publique, 283 Boul. Alexandre-Taché, Gatineau, Que. 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11

Steve Paikin: Presenting his new book, Bill Davis. King Edward Hotel, 37 King St. E., Toronto. 10 a.m. $55. (416) 361-0032

Toronto Poetry Slam: Spoken word battle, featuring Jaimie G as the guest poet. Drake Hotel Underground, 1150 Queen St. W., Toronto. 8 p.m. $7. (416) 312-3865

