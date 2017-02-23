Cleaver Award shortlist honours 2016’s best picture-book illustrations

Groundwood Books dominates this year’s list of finalists for the Elizabeth Mrazik-Cleaver Canadian Picture Book Award, which honours illustrations that demonstrate the “synergy between art and text, visual storytelling, artistic originality, and design.”
The five finalists are:
- Isabelle Arsenault, Louis parmi les spectres, written by Fanny Britt (Éditions de la Pastèque)
- Eric Fan and Terry Fan, The Darkest Dark, written by Chris Hadfield and Kate Fillion (Tundra Books)
- Kellen Hatanaka, Tokyo Digs a Garden, written by Jon-Erik Lappano (Groundwood Books)
- Matt James, The Stone Thrower, written by Jael Ealey Richardson (Groundwood)
- Jan Thornhill, The Tragic Tale of the Great Auk (Groundwood)
The winner will be announced at IBBY Canada’s Annual Meeting of Members on March 4.