Cleaver Award shortlist honours 2016’s best picture-book illustrations

JuneBfYP_TheStoneThrower_CoverGroundwood Books dominates this year’s list of finalists for the Elizabeth Mrazik-Cleaver Canadian Picture Book Award, which honours illustrations that demonstrate the “synergy between art and text, visual storytelling, artistic originality, and design.”

The five finalists are:

  • Isabelle Arsenault, Louis parmi les spectres, written by Fanny Britt (Éditions de la Pastèque)
  • Eric Fan and Terry Fan, The Darkest Dark, written by Chris Hadfield and Kate Fillion (Tundra Books)
  • Kellen Hatanaka, Tokyo Digs a Garden, written by Jon-Erik Lappano (Groundwood Books)
  • Matt James, The Stone Thrower, written by Jael Ealey Richardson (Groundwood)
  • Jan Thornhill, The Tragic Tale of the Great Auk (Groundwood)

The winner will be announced at IBBY Canada’s Annual Meeting of Members on March 4.