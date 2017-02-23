Cleaver Award shortlist honours 2016’s best picture-book illustrations

Groundwood Books dominates this year’s list of finalists for the Elizabeth Mrazik-Cleaver Canadian Picture Book Award, which honours illustrations that demonstrate the “synergy between art and text, visual storytelling, artistic originality, and design.”

The five finalists are:

Isabelle Arsenault, Louis parmi les spectres, written by Fanny Britt (Éditions de la Pastèque)

Eric Fan and Terry Fan, The Darkest Dark, written by Chris Hadfield and Kate Fillion (Tundra Books)

Kellen Hatanaka, Tokyo Digs a Garden, written by Jon-Erik Lappano (Groundwood Books)

Matt James, The Stone Thrower, written by Jael Ealey Richardson (Groundwood)

Jan Thornhill, The Tragic Tale of the Great Auk (Groundwood)

The winner will be announced at IBBY Canada’s Annual Meeting of Members on March 4.