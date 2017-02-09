Scholastic Canada celebrates its 60th anniversary with special projects

Scholastic Canada is launching a number of initiatives to mark its 60th anniversary this year.

The Scholastic Reading Champions program will run throughout 2017, recognizing 60 Canadians – five per month – who have contributed to the cause of children’s literacy. Each champion, selected from a list of nominees, will get to allocate a $1,000 book donation to a school or literacy organization.

May will see the release of the publisher’s first-ever Kids and Family Reading Report, which surveys reading-related data about the country’s children and parents. Shortly after, for Canada’s sesquicentennial on July 1, Scholastic will release a picture book about Canadian childhood, titled I Am Canada, featuring illustrations from 13 homegrown artists. And in November, a special exhibition showcasing Scholastic authors and illustrators will open at the Toronto Reference Library’s TD Gallery.