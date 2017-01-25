Canadians have strong showing on USBBY Outstanding International Books list

Canadian authors and illustrators have a strong presence on this year’s USBBY list of Outstanding International Books, with several titles published by Groundwood Books.

The annual list, selected by a committee appointed by USBBY (the U.S. arm of the International Board on Books for Young People), aims to reflect the best in children’s literature from around the world (excluding the U.S.) for readers from preschool to age 12.

Books by homegrown talent stand alongside those from the U.K., Australia, Portugal, Finland, and others, presenting a global perspective on the lives of children.

Here are the Canadian titles that made the list: