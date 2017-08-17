Shari Lapena’s The Couple Next Door sells more than a million English-edition copies

Shari Lapena‘s domestic thriller The Couple Next Door has now sold more than a million copies of its various English-language editions.

According to Lapena’s agent, Helen Heller, the sales numbers cover Canada, the U.S., and the U.K., as well as its export English-language markets.

The Couple Next Door, published domestically by Doubleday Canada, was named the country’s top-selling title of 2016. Lapena’s new book, A Stranger in the House, was released in late July in the U.K., and comes out this week in Canada.