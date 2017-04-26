Bryan Prince Bookseller offers desk space to local writers

Bryan Prince Bookseller has added a creative new facet to the Hamilton, Ontario, store’s reading-room programming: rentable workspaces for local writers. What the store has dubbed “Write Time” offers authors and academics a quiet place to work. Six Wi-Fi-equipped desks are available at an introductory price of $10 per day ($15 after May 31) on weekdays between 10:30 a.m and 4:30 p.m.

Bryan Prince co-owner Kerry Cranston-Reimer says the idea generated from her partner, an academic who found public work space hard to come by. The concept seemed a natural fit for the bookstore.



“Since we aren’t planning structured daytime programming in our reading room every day, we thought we could address this shortfall by offering space at the store,” Cranston-Reimer says. “We can think of no better way to encourage the production of the written word than to present writers and academics with access to a work space surrounded by literary legacy and inspiration.”

The store is promoting Write Time in-store and in its newsletter, and on a new website launching this weekend.