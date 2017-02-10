“It doesn’t take forever to remove books:” Dartmouth retailer faces the fire marshall

A fire-prevention officer has told a used-book retailer in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, with thousands of volumes in stock that “it doesn’t take forever to remove books.”

John Doull of Doull’s Books was ordered by the provincial fire marshall in November to get his store up to code, which includes clearing aisles and stairwells, and the stacks of books lined to the ceiling. He was given three months to comply, but Doull has asked for an extension to July 4. The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board has reserved its decision.

Doull moved to Dartmouth in 2012 after 15 years across the harbour in downtown Halifax, taking 175,000 volumes with him to the new, expanded location.