Helaine Becker, Claire Eamer, Tim Falconer among Lane Anderson Award shortlisters

Helaine Becker

The finalists for the 2016 Lane Anderson Awards, honouring Canada’s best science writing with $10,000 in each of two age categories, have been revealed:

Young Readers

Adult Readers

  • Caroline Fox, At Sea With the Marine Birds of the Raincoast (Rocky Mountain Books)
  • Robert William Sandford, North America in the Anthropocene: An RMB Manifesto (RMB)
  • Tim FalconerBad Singer: The Surprising Science of Tone Deafness and How We Hear Music (House of Anansi Press)
  • Stephen Le, 100 Million Years of Food: What Our Ancestors Ate and Why It Matters Today (HarperCollins)

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in September.