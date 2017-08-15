Helaine Becker, Claire Eamer, Tim Falconer among Lane Anderson Award shortlisters

The finalists for the 2016 Lane Anderson Awards, honouring Canada’s best science writing with $10,000 in each of two age categories, have been revealed:
Young Readers
- Helaine Becker and Phil McAndrew, ill., Monster Science: Could Monsters Survive (and Thrive!) in the Real World? (Kids Can Press)
- Anne Innis Dagg, 5 Giraffes (Fitzhenry & Whiteside)
- Claire Eamer and Marie-Ève Tremblay, ill., Inside Your Insides: A Guide to the Microbes That Call You Home (Kids Can Press)
Adult Readers
- Caroline Fox, At Sea With the Marine Birds of the Raincoast (Rocky Mountain Books)
- Robert William Sandford, North America in the Anthropocene: An RMB Manifesto (RMB)
- Tim Falconer, Bad Singer: The Surprising Science of Tone Deafness and How We Hear Music (House of Anansi Press)
- Stephen Le, 100 Million Years of Food: What Our Ancestors Ate and Why It Matters Today (HarperCollins)
The winners will be announced at a ceremony in September.