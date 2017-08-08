Children’s Book Links: Twitter is ruining YA; German children prefer books to YouTube

- Jeanette Winter’s picture book about the late, groundbreaking architect Zaha Hadid teaches kids to be independent thinkers. (Quartz)
- The story of Fiona, a premature baby hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, will be told in Saving Fiona: Science, Social Media, and the Story of a Baby Hippo. (USA Today)
- NFL Hall of Famers – including Michael Strahan, John Madden, and Troy Aikman – will be featured in a new middle-grade biography series, published by Rodale Press. (Publishers Weekly)
- German children prefer reading books to watching YouTube videos. (Deutsche Welle)
- Netflix makes its first acquisition: Scottish comic-book publisher Millarworld. (Hollywood Reporter)
- Thanks to Twitter, there is a toxic, growing dysfunction in the world of YA. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Why poetry is so important during childhood – and why we reject it as adults. (Huffington Post)
- The world’s most expensive colouring book will cost you £24,000, but you get to choose what goes in it. (The Argus)