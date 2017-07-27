HarperCollins to bring Wattpad stories to book form

HarperCollins has announced a new partnership with Wattpad to publish stories from the online writing platform as print books for a YA audience.

Sara Sargent, executive editor at HarperCollins, will help select potential titles from the 375 million stories already existing in the Wattpad community. The editorial focus will be on teen stories from emerging voices.

“Wattpad helps us organically connect with new writers and readers, and I’m confident this collaboration will lead to the publication of some incredible new talent,” Sargent says in a press release.

This isn’t the the first time Toronto-based Wattpad has worked with a publisher to release its stories as print books – it partnered with Kids Can Press this spring to publish Lindsey Summers’s Textrovert under the KCP Loft imprint, and authors like Winnipeg’s Isabelle Ronin have landed traditional publishing deals because of their success on the platform.