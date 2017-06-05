Literary event listings, June 5–11, 2017

MONDAY, JUNE 5

Mansoor Ladha: Launching the book Memoirs of a Muhindi. Another Story, 315 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

Patrick Boyer: Discussing his book Foreign Voices in the House. Royal Canadian Military Institute, 426 University Ave., Toronto. 12 p.m. $65

Suzette Mayr: Launching the book Dr. Edith Vane and the Hares of Crawley Hall. Imperial Pub, 54 Dundas St. E., Toronto. 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

Rowers Reading Series: With Trevor Cole, Elise Levine, Steven Mayoff, and Kevin Spenst. Supermarket, 268 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 6:30 p.m. Free. rowerspubreadingseries.com

Steve Paikin: Discussing his book on Bill Davis. Public Affairs Association of Canada, 150 King St. W., Toronto. 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

Breakwater Spring Launch Party: With Bridget Canning, Craig Francis Power, Amelia Curran, Pam Hall, and Cara Kansala. Masonic Temple, 6 Cathedral St., St. John’s, Nfld. 7 p.m.

Bryan Davies and Andrew Traficante: Discussing the book A Boy From Botwood. Botwood Flying Boat Museum, 15 Airbase Place, Botwood

Doug Taylor: Discussing the book Toronto’s Local Movie Theatres of Yesteryear. Village of Humber Heights Retirement Home, 2245 Lawrence Ave. W., Toronto. 7:30 p.m.

John Conrad: Discussing his memoir Among the Walking Wounded. Military Museums of Calgary, 4520 Crowchild Trail S.W. 7 p.m.

Sharon Hart-Green: Launching the book Come Back for Me. Type Books, 883 Queen St. W., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Ross Pennie: Launching the book Beneath the Wake. Ancaster Old Town Hall, 310 Wilson St. E., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Steve Paikin: Discussing his book on Bill Davis. Kitchener Conestoga Rotary Club, 50 Inverness Dr., Kitchener. 12 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Leacock Medal for Humour Awards Gala: With Gary Barwin, Amy Jones, Drew Hayden Taylor, and student short-story finalists. Geneva Park Conference Centre, 6604 Rama Rd, Orillia. 5 p.m. $70

Prose in the Park: The Third Annual Prose in the Park Literary Festival features readings, panel discussions and book-buying. Parkdale Park, Ottawa. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Full schedule: proseinthepark.com

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Domenico Capilongo, Irene Guilford and Robert Marrone: Launching their latest books. Supermarket, 268 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 3:30 p.m. Free

