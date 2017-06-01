Book Links: Potter’s still king on Amazon Charts | The world’s biggest book

- Gay author Patrick Ness talks about the lack of representations of gay romance and sexuality in literature. (Pink News)
- The new Amazon Charts prove Harry Potter is as popular as ever. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Century old 24-hour book market in Jordan’s capital saved from closure. (CNN)
- Portland’s literary community comes together in support of Micah David-Cole Fletcher, a poet and survivor of May’s train stabbings. (Portland Mercury)
- Samantha Bee predicts Ivanka Trump’s next book will be about single motherhood as allegations swirl around Jared Kushner. (Vanity Fair)
- A book of fairy tales written by child refugees has been published to help support relief efforts. (The Irish News)
- Guinness World Records has crowned the world’s largest, longest, widest, heaviest, and most expensive book in the Abu Dhabi. (Melville House)
- Mark Zuckerberg jumps on the “summer reading suggestions” train with his list of 23 books to read. (The Independent)