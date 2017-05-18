Curiosity House Books to open new Collingwood location this fall

Curiosity House Books, the 22-year-old Creemore, Ontario–based retailer, is opening a new location in downtown Collingwood this fall. Owner Rina Barone, who took over Curiosity House in late 2014 with her husband, Chris Dunk, says expanding into Collingwood felt like a next logical step for the business.

The new store will be located in Collingwood’s Heritage District at 65 Simcoe St.—a building fans of Curiosity House may already be familiar with, as it also holds a theatre where Barone and Dunk have been holding events for the past two years. The new, 600-square-foot store will feature a new name and brand, offering a smaller, unique experience compared to the flagship Creemore shop.

Curiosity House sells new books from all genres, and contains an art gallery featuring artists from Creemore and the surrounding Georgian Bay area. It has also recently expanded into publishing, having just released its third title.

Barone and Dunk plan to hold a launch party for the Collingwood location with guest authors, readings, art and more.