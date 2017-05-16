Kids Can Press teams up with McDonald’s Canada for Happy Meal books initiative

McDonald’s Canada has announced the launch of a new books program that will give children the choice of a Canadian authored and illustrated book from Kids Can Press instead of a toy with their Happy Meal. The titles on offer include books from popular Canadian series like Franklin the Turtle by Paulette Bourgeois and Brenda Clark, Scaredy Squirrel by Mélanie Watt, and Dragon Safety by Jean E. Pendziwol and Martine Gourbault.

Readers can also take part in a literacy initiative in which McDonald’s and First Book Canada donate a book to a Canadian child in need for every “shelfie” – a photo of a bookshelf – uploaded to a social media platform with the hashtag #OwnaBookGiveaBook. McDonald’s is also installing Little Free Libraries at Ronald McDonald Houses across Canada.

“Books are an important piece of building a better future, and can inspire children to learn, create, and better understand the world around them,” said McDonald’s Canada CMO Anoinette Benoit in a release. “We hope the Happy Meal Book program encourages families to come together and share the magic of reading.”