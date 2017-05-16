Book Links: TV is still distracting George R.R. Martin | A book about concrete made from concrete

- Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Black Panther and the Crew comic cancelled after only two issues. (Comic Book Resources)
- TV is keeping George R.R. Martin away from writing books. (Los Angeles Times)
- Today would have been Adrienne Rich’s 88th birthday (Melville House)
- The Toronto Public Library is expanding its wireless-Internet-lending program this summer. (CBC)
- Is it time for more non-superhero comic movies? (BookRiot)
- What’s it like to write a story with Stephen King? (Entertainment Weekly)
- There’s a book about concrete architecture with a cover made from actual concrete. (Mental Floss)
- A New York Times Book Review editor has kept a list of every book she’s read for almost 30 years. (The Atlantic)