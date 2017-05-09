Penguin Canada to publish “definitive” Gordon Lightfoot biography by Nicholas Jennings

Penguin Canada has announced it will publish Lightfoot, the “definitive” biography of iconic Canadian folk artist Gordon Lightfoot, written by Toronto music journalist Nicholas Jennings. The former Maclean’s music critic had “unprecedented access” to Lightfoot for nearly 20 years, according to a press release.

Lightfoot, which will be launched under the Viking imprint on Sept. 26, was acquired by Penguin Canada publisher Nicole Winstanley and publishing director Diane Turbide in a deal arranged by Jackie Kaiser at Westwood Creative Artists.