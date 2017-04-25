Book Links: Readers make books more interesting with murder | Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance author dies

- The Handmaid’s Tale‘s message to conservative women. (New Republic)
- Readers make the first few lines of their favourite books a bit more interesting. (Bored Panda)
- Cory Doctorow and Jeff VanderMeer talk sci-fi on the day of their book releases. (Electric Literature)
- Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance author Robert Pirsig dead at 88. (Huffington Post)
- Whitman, Alabama project films a variety of Alabama residents reading the poet’s work. (Open Culture)
- I Dreamed of Africa author Kuki Gallmann shot in Kenya. (The Guardian)
- How reading Emily Dickinson is getting progressively harder. (The Smart Set)
- A look inside the oldest letterpress type foundry in the U.S. (Atlas Obscura)
Book news