Lilly Singh visits her high school; 650 copies of Bawse donated to students

It’s never too late to go back to school, as Lilly Singh can attest. On April 6, the YouTube powerhouse visited her alma mater, Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute in the Toronto suburb of Scarborough, as part of a literacy initiative led by First Book Canada, Rakuten Kobo, and Penguin Random House Canada. Singh performed at two presentations, where 650 copies of her bestselling book, How to Be a Bawse: A Guide To Conquering Life (Doubleday Canada), were given away to students.

“I relieved the experience of being a high school student. I was looking out and remembering going to an assembly like this and being so rowdy,” she says. “This is karma at its finest right now.”

The event also turned into something of a reunion for Singh. While working on How to Be a Bawse, she recalled a supportive history teacher who always encouraged her writing, and hoped to track him down at the event. As it turns out, he still teaches at Lester B. Pearson, and the two reconnected.