Anne Michaels, Nino Ricci, Seth share stories of being Canadians in Ontario

A new Canadian sesquicentennial project collects written memories and images from prominent Ontarians about their experiences living in the province.

150 Stories, initiated by the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, lieutenant-governor of Ontario – who refers to herself as the province’s Storyteller-in-Chief – features vignettes from several writers, including Toronto poet laureate Anne Michaels, authors Nino Ricci, Daniel Poliquin, Kamal Al-Solaylee, Douglas Gibson, Rabindranath Maharaj, and Charlotte Gray, and cartoonist Seth.

An accompanying exhibition is on display at the Queen’s Park legislative building, where print editions of the project are available to visitors.