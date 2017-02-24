The Puritan co-founders hand over editorial management to new directorial team

Spencer Gordon and Tyler Willis, co-founders and editors of The Puritan, are stepping down from the Toronto-based literary journal they founded in 2006.

In a letter on The Puritan‘s website, they write, “It’s been a rewarding experience to found and run a magazine, watch it grow and evolve, but The Puritan has achieved a momentum of its own, and we feel that it will continue to function and flourish without our direct involvement.” The journal will now be collectively led by its current staff of 13, with Gordon and Willis acting as advisers when necessary.