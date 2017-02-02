Toronto Arts Council adds new funding for Newcomer and Refugee artist mentorship

The Toronto Arts Council is stepping up its support for the city’s newcomers and refugees with two new funding programs aimed at improving community integration and developing artistic practices. The Newcomer and Refugee Arts Engagement and the Newcomer and Refugee Artist Mentorship programs are $10,000 grants, split evenly between recipients and their mentors.

The TAC defines a newcomer as “an immigrant or refugee who has lived in Canada for less than 7 years,” and a refugee as “a person who was forced to leave their home country and is now located in Canada.”

The council is also seeking mentors for the program.