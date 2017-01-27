Anansi reissues timely manual for U.S. draft dodgers

House of Anansi Press hopes to gain some more readers south of the border with the forthcoming new edition of its 1968 title Manual for Draft-Age Immigrants To Canada, by political activist Mark Satin.

The original guide, which saw several editions between 1968 and 1971, served as a practical handbook on Canadian society for Americans who refused to serve as draftees in the Vietnam War. According to an interview with Satin in the Toronto Star, the book became an “underground bestseller,” with more than 65,000 copies sold.

The new edition, slated for May publication to commemorate Anansi’s 50th anniversary, will include an introduction by political economist James Laxer, an afterword by Satin, and a new cover design by Sydney Smith (Sidewalk Flowers).