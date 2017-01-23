CanLitPit returns next month

Toronto and Stratford‚ Ontario–based book marketing agency Digiwriting has announced that Canadian Literature Pitch, an online initiative it launched last year that allows Canadian authors to pitch book ideas to domestic publishers, is returning for another instalment.

Writers are invited to pitch their unpublished manuscripts, in the form of one 140-character tweet each using the hashtag #CanLitPit, to participating publishers from 10 a.m.–10 p.m. eastern standard time on Feb. 8. Publishers taking part in the initiative include BookThug, ECW Press, Second Story Press, and Turnstone Press, as well as literary agents at the Transatlantic Agency. If an agent or press “likes” a tweet, that indicates their interest in the full manuscript. Additional presses taking part will be announced in the coming weeks.

This year, the event is adding new hashtags for authors to specify the genre of their work – for example, #M for mystery and #MG for middle-grade – and Digiwriting will also host a pre-event pitching workshop on its blog and Facebook page on Feb. 1.

Last year’s #CanLitPit saw more than 175 writers pitching almost 500 book ideas. More information is available at digiwriting.com/canlitpit.