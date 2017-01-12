Book Links: Get ready to steal a new Haruki Murakami novel; Percy Jackson author protests bathroom bill

- Haruki Murakami is releasing a new novel next month (Good e-Reader) … for Canadians to steal. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Toronto poet Rupi Kaur’s milk and honey named to USA Today‘s list of 100 books everyone’s reading right now. (USA Today)
- Simon & Schuster children’s authors protest the publisher’s book deal with Milo Yiannopoulos. (Publishers Weekly)
- The social media stars-turned-writers who are bolstering the publishing industry. (The Guardian)
- U.S. publishing services company Firebrand buys Canadian ebook company‚ Enthrill. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Percy Jackson series author Rick Riordan turns down honour from Texas legislature in protest of bathroom bill. (The Washington Post)
- President Obama’s term was a literary one. (Vulture)
- Interest renewed in a 1998 book by late author Richard Rorty for passage that predicts Trump. (The New Yorker)
- Harry Potter–themed restaurant opens in Brooklyn. (The Huffington Post)
- Has a writing career become something you can buy? (Literary Hub)
Book news