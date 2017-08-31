Book Links: V.E. Schwab signs $1 million deal; all-girl Lord of the Flies to be written and directed by men

- U.S. fantasy series author V.E. Schwab signs $1 million (U.S.) deal with Tor Books for new trilogy. (Entertainment Weekly)
- An all-girl Lord of the Flies is coming to the screen (written directed by two men). (HuffPost)
- What makes popular science books so popular? (The Times Literary Supplement)
- Actor Ed Skrein steps down from role in Hellboy adaptation because he wants the character, of mixed Asian heritage, to be properly represented. (Instagram)
- Teacher launches virtual Hurricane Harvey Book Club to uplift children amid the storm’s destruction. (Publishers Weekly)
- On the Anne of Green Gables paradox of female characters being either too smart or too pretty. (Literary Hub)
- Tinder profile bios of dead authors. (BookRiot)
