Book Links: Literary community helps tropical storm Harvey victims; Hillary Clinton announces book tour

- Simon & Schuster, Penguin Random House, and other publishers offer aid to those affected by tropical storm Harvey. (Publishers Weekly)
- … and so does a local bookseller that has opened its doors to victims. (Los Angeles Times)
- Naomi Klein on the climate change behind the tropical storm. (The Intercept)
- Hillary Clinton starts her book tour next month. (MashReads)
- The late sci-fi author Terry Pratchett’s wishes that his unpublished work be destroyed by a steamroller have been fulfilled. (The Guardian)
- Pepe the Frog creator sues “alt-right” children’s author, gets book pulled from shelves. (CBC)
- Dartmouth College faculty pen open letter in support of Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook author Mark Bray. (Melville House)
- U.K. children’s publisher apologizes for puberty book that states breasts exist to make girls look “grown-up and attractive.” (The Bookseller)
- Two new books from Walt Whitman. (The New York Times)
- If you’ve ever doubted the quality of your writing, perhaps look to Instagram poetry. (Electric Literature)