Children’s Book Links: Uproar over gender identity picture books; fawning over a new Mark Twain

- Conservative U.S. parents speak out against gender identity–themed picture books being read in school. (Huffington Post Canada)
- Preview and gushing review of the long-lost Mark Twain fairy tale, The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine. (Buzzfeed)
- A how-to-get-your-kids-to-read article that actually has a couple creative ideas parents may not have heard before. (The Washington Post)
- Anna-Liza Kozma on the meditative joys of reading aloud to children. (CBC)
- Maryland farm debuts an eight-acre Curious George corn maze. (Baltimore Sun)
Book links