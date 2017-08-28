Book Links: YA title removed from NYT bestseller list; Wattpad tries to appeal to YouTube audience

- YA author Lani Sarem’s book removed from New York Times bestseller list amid accusations that she boosted her own sales. (Salon)
- And Sarem accuses the YA community of bias. (HuffPost)
- Questions raised about alleged Indigenous heritage of PEN Center USA Literary Award finalist. (Los Angeles Times)
- Barnes & Noble restores Nook accounts of select indie authors after outcry. (The Digital Reader)
- Wattpad launches video storytelling app to appeal to YouTube audience. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Cover and details of Joe Biden’s forthcoming memoir released. (MashReads)
- New $700-million (U.S.) Shakespeare statue sparks debate on how the Bard spelled his name. (Los Angeles Times)
- Stephen King refuses to allow Trump to see forthcoming adaptations of King’s novels It and Mr. Mercedes. (The Independent)
- A California city votes to privatize its library system. (BookRiot)
- A Joan Didion biopic is coming to Netflix in October. (Pitchfork)
- The promise and potential of fan fiction. (The New Yorker)
- The legacy of comics creator Jack Kirby. (The Guardian)