Book Links: Amazon up to 10 brick-and-mortar stores; James Joyce tops Modern Library’s new list of best books

- Three new brick-and-mortar Amazon stores open to make 10 in total. (Los Angeles Times)
- U of T researchers find books with human characters are better for teaching kids life lessons. (CBC Books)
- Modern Library releases (very white) list of 100 best novels. (Modern Library)
- BookNet survey reveals reading is fifth-most popular leisure activity in Canada; number of Canadians who have read a book in the last year is declining. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Claire Vaye Watkins auctions art by writers for Planned Parenthood. (Charity Auctions Today)
- Karle Ove Knausgaard’s ode to the sun. (LitHub)
- Reedsy data gives insight into earnings of freelance industry professionals. (Publishing Perspectives)
- How does a reader best answer the question, “What do you like to read?” (The Millions)