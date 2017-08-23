Book Links: Hillary Clinton calls Trump a “creep” in new book excerpt; erotica authors booted from Nook

- The first excerpt from Hillary Clinton’s forthcoming memoir, What Happened, is here. (Flavorwire)
- And here are three books to read while you wait for What Happened to come out. (BookRiot)
- Beyoncé gets into publishing with $300 (U.S.) coffee-table book. (Los Angeles Times)
- Barnes & Noble’s e-reading platform, Nook, deletes accounts of indie erotica authors. (Publishers Weekly)
- Australia celebrates Children’s Book Week. (BookRiot)
- What do you do as a writer when your editor hates your manuscript? (The Atlantic)
- How Instagram is affecting people’s reading choices. (The New York Times)
- Experts recommend 17 titles Trump needs to read to brush up on American history post-Charlottesville. (The Independent)
- Speaking of Trump, here are the top 10 books about tyrants. (The Guardian)
- A great essay on why we read. (TLS)
Book links