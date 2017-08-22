Children’s Book Links: Girls Who Code makes a strong push into publishing; will Twitter lead to illiterate children?

- Girls Who Code founder talks about the company’s new fiction and nonfiction books, released today. (Bustle)
- Journalist and Man Booker Prize–winning novelist Howard Jacobson predicts Twitter will render children illiterate. (The Bookseller)
- Artsy looks at the most beloved and influential children’s book illustrators not named Dr. Seuss and Maurice Sendak. (Artsy)
- Australian teen writes and illustrates picture books about how it feels like when your parent is deployed in the military. (ABC News)
- Bestselling YA author Nicola Yoon (Everything, Everything) on the state of diversity in children’s books – and a party where she was told: “We don’t make princesses in those colours.” (The Guardian)
- How can new readers be attracted to YA? (The Bookseller)