Book Links: President’s Committee on Arts & Humanities resigns; novels to read for the solar eclipse

- U.S. President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities resigns. (Electric Literature)
- The Art of the Deal ghostwriter predicts Trump will resign later this year. (Salon)
- Charlottesville-based author John Grisham speaks out against the white supremacist rally and ensuing violence that shook the U.S. town on Aug. 12. (TIME)
- History professors recommend texts to read post-Charlottesville. (The Guardian)
- Australian authors launch innovative e-marketplace to sell book rights and connect writers with agents. (Publishers Weekly)
- On the day of the 2017 solar eclipse: A list of novels with eclipses. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Fantasy literature has created a market for elf-like ear prosthetics and surgical procedures. (The New York Times)
- Are book prizes meant to recognize literary merit or just increase sales for publishers? (The Guardian)
- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now in the Logistics Hall of Fame. (Maritime Executive)
- And a look at what Amazon is, really. (Quartz)
- Researchers find reading every day is crucial for health and longevity. (Reader’s Digest)
- Some exciting changes are going on at the New York Times book desk. (Publishers Weekly)
Book links