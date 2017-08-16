Book Links: Another Neil Gaiman adaptation in the works; Using books to talk to your kids about Charlottesville

- Indie bookstore in Charlottesville continues to serve community. (Publishers Weekly)
- White supremacists harass feminist bookstore employees and plant copies of Milo Yiannopolous memoir. (Electric Lit)
- How to use books to talk to your kids about Charlottesville. (The New York Times)
- Stan Lee speaks out against white nationalist riots with 1968 column against racism. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Cast and details revealed for the six-part series adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel Good Omens. (BookRiot)
- Russian publisher cuts gay scene from U.S.-U.K. novelist’s book, and authors respond. (The Guardian)
- A look at some of the great ’90s books and publications about the internet. (Vice Motherboard)
- Colourists and letterers, the invisible artists behind comics. (The Atlantic)
- Margaret Atwood remembers Ray Bradbury. (The Paris Review)
- How to read poetry. (The Paris Review)
- A look at Merriam-Webster’s terrifying new etymology tool. (The A.V. Club)