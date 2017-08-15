Children’s Book Links: Sexist Gruffalo pyjamas; taking AR reading to the next level; and a new advice book from Cookie Monster

- Documentary about Curious George creators, who fled the Nazis on homemade bikes in 1940 – along with their unpublished manuscripts – premieres online today. (The Jerusalem Post)
- When it comes to children learning life lessons from picture books, realistic stories about human characters work better than anthropomorphic animals, says a new study. (NPR)
- In the U.K., there’s outrage over sexist Gruffalo pyjamas (The Sun); and over a children’s book that “sexualizes” a four-year-old by dressing her in a hijabi. (Metro U.K.)
- Dallas principal writes children’s book about honesty, teamwork, and friendship, starring an alt-right mascot, and loses his job. (The Washington Post)
- Make cookies, not war: new Cookie Monster book is a pun-filled guide to life. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Researchers look at how augmented reality books can move beyond gimmick and help young readers with interaction and engagement. (The Bookseller)