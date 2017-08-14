Book Links: More Twilight and Hunger Games movies may be on the way; Trump’s awful spelling

- There may be more movies coming from the Twilight and Hunger Games franchises. (Teen Vogue)
- American Civil Liberties Union defends Milo Yiannopoulos’s book. (HuffPost)
- The Trump administration’s awful spelling a “systemic problem.” (HuffPost)
- U.K. Booksellers Association protests Amazon’s tax advantages (The Guardian), while James Patterson attacks the online giant in his new book. (CNBC)
- Guinness Book of World Records names Hugo Awards the longest-running science-fiction award. (Teleread)
- And N.K. Jemisin has won a Hugo for the second year in a row. (The Guardian)
- Scaachi Koul’s One Day We’ll All be Dead and None of This Will Matter and other books you’ll want to buy just for the title. (BuzzFeed)
- Claire Messud on the women in her novels and her new book, The Burning Girl. (The New York Times)
- How books about Toronto helped this author love the city. (The Millions)
- Why it matters that the Library of Congress has opened its catalogues to the public. (Salon)
- It’s important to properly place your apostrophes. (BBC)
- What ever happened to Google’s digital library project? (EdSurge)