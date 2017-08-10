Book Links: LeVar Burton is being sued over Reading Rainbow rights; Octavia Butler is coming to TV for the first time

- PBS sues LeVar Burton over his use of the Reading Rainbow brand. (HuffPost)
- Octavia Butler’s work is being adapted for TV for the first time ever. (Flavorwire)
- …and a look at Butler’s unrealized plans for her Earthseed series. (Electric Lit)
- The cover of John Green’s first novel in almost six years has been revealed. (MashReads)
- Drama and controversy surround yet another science-fiction literary award. (Teleread)
- Literature apparently has more swear words than ever. (Electric Lit)
- Many U.K. libraries are only staying open thanks to volunteers. (The Guardian)
- Here’s some great motivation to buy your favourite author’s old house. (The A.V. Club)
- Tips on how to start a book club that doesn’t suck. (BookRiot)
- How much of Virginia Woolf’s science obsession made it into her writing? (LitHub)
- The Obsolete Narrative Devices Support Group. (Tara Sparling Writes)