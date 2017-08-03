Book Links: Judith Jones, who edited Julia Child, dies; decoding ISBNs

- Judith Jones, editor of Julia Child and shepherd of The Diary of Anne Frank, dies at 93. (The New York Times)
- Details revealed about Bernie Sanders’s forthcoming YA book. (Bustle)
- Maine farm where E.B. White wrote Charlotte’s Web listed for sale for $3.7 million (U.S.). (Los Angeles Times)
- Hemingway’s never-before-published ode to Italy included in new anthology. (HuffPost)
- Women in publishing on why there are so few women in publishing. (Publishing Perspectives)
- A look at the 17th-century precursor to the e-reader. (Open Culture)
- Book cover angst. (The Millions)
- Decoding book ISBNs. (The TLS)
- A great reading list of modern pivotal books on feminism. (Off the Shelf)
Book links