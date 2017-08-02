Book Links: Comey book landing in spring 2018; Kindle virtual reality may be on its way

- The prestigious Iowa Writers’ Workshop accused of ageism. (Los Angeles Times)
- James Comey’s leadership book is due from Flatiron Books in spring 2018. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Philip Pullman calls for fixed book prices to protect indie bookstores. (The Bookseller)
- Judge rules picture publisher infringed copyright with unauthorized children’s guides to famous books. (Publisher’s Weekly)
- Twilight author Stephenie Meyer now writing for TV. (Den of Geek)
- PBS searches for the ultimate great American read. (Deadline)
- Amazon potentially adding virtual reality to Kindle platform. (The Digital Reader)
- Profile of a book thief (and a stealable title). (Flavorwire)
- Speed-reading is overrated. (Bustle)