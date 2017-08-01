Children’s Book Links: Will Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield finally make it to the screen; new tips for raising readers

- New writers have been named for the Sweet Valley High movie. (Vogue)
- Longread on how to raise a reader at every age and stage. (The New York Times)
- U.K. publisher of personalized books makes deal with Roald Dahl estate. (TechCrunch)
- Eric Walters: “I have written characters where I have walked away from the keyboard and deliberately washed my hands as if they had been tainted by the words they typed.” (CBC)
-
-
Daniel Handler on what will get more teenage boys reading: books with sex scenes. (The New York Times)
- A London neighbourhood fox, named Gaspard, gets a three-book deal. (NDTV)
- Review of new children’s-book-based TV series The Worse Witch on Netflix: “a clever and emotional nature vs. nurture debate shaped for a young audience.” (Slate)
- To celebrate the birthday of Harry Potter, CBC posted an archival interview of an 11-year-old Canadian fan interviewing J.K. Rowling. (CBC)