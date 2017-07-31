Book Links: Better titles for Hillary Clinton’s memoir; Harry Potter is 37 and you’re old

- #BetterNamesForHillarysBook hashtag goes viral after Hillary Clinton’s new memoir title revealed. (BookRiot)
- Simon & Schuster asks court to dismiss Milo Yiannopoulos’s breach of contract suit. (Publishers Weekly)
- PEN America launches digital A/V archive. (Open Culture)
- Game of Thrones bakery opens in London. (BoredPanda)
- A look at Amazon’s Kindle in Motion publishing endeavour (and the story Jodi Picoult just published with it). (Entertainment Weekly)
- How book publishers are trying to diversify their catalogues. (The Globe & Mail)
- They grow up so fast! Harry Potter is 37 years old today. (CBC Books)
- The Princess Diaries author Meg Cabot talks about the differences between her books and their film adaptations, and a potential third movie. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Penguin Random House releases list of 40 (Penguin Random House) books to read before you’re 40. (Penguin Random House)
- Looking back on New York Times book critic Michiko Kakutani’s impact on readers and books. (The Atlantic)