Book Links: Amazon earnings fall; Colson Whitehead snags another award

- Amazon earnings down 77 per cent in second quarter from 2016. (MarketWatch)
- Colson Whitehead wins Arthur C. Clarke Award one day after Man Booker nod. (The Guardian)
- Red cloaks descend on London to mark Handmaid’s Tale season finale. (The Bookseller)
- Illinois bookshop co-owner Becky Anderson’s experience as a bookseller inspired her run for Congress. (Publishers Weekly)
- Ninety writers, including Eileen Myles, Jim Jarmusch, and Alberto Manguel, celebrate poet John Ashbery’s 90th birthday. (Literary Hub)
- Scientific journals fall for spoof Star Wars paper penned by “Dr. Lucas McGeorge.” (Discovery)
- Essential reading from Michiko Kakutani’s 38-year tenure as New York Times’ chief book critic. (The New York Times)
