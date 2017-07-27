Book Links: No Canadians on Man Booker longlist; Hillary Clinton’s forthcoming memoir gets a name

- Arundhati Roy, Zadie Smith among 2017 Man Booker Prize longlisters. (The Guardian)
- Hillary Clinton’s forthcoming election memoir, due from Simon & Schuster in September, will be titled What Happened. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Comics legend Stan Lee is creating a new serialized audiobook for Audible. (Publishers Weekly)
- Wonder Woman 2 feature film gets a release date. (Book Riot)
- Penguin Random House South Africa releases Nelson Mandela biography, takes it off sale only days later. (Melville House)
- The trailer for The Catcher in the Rye film adaptation is here. (BookRiot)
- NFLer Michael Bennett wants to make white people uncomfortable with his new book. (Los Angeles Times)
- Who is the greatest science writer of all time? (Salon)
- In praise of short books. (The Millions)