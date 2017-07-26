Book Links: Publishers say no book deals for O.J.; Tom Hanks to debut his book at London Lit Fest

- BookNet Canada reports print sales have fallen 2.7 per cent in the first half of 2017. (The Digital Reader)
- Publishers say they won’t be signing any book deals with O.J. Simpson. (TMZ)
- Barnes & Noble investor encourages the book chain to sell. (Publishers Weekly)
- Tom Hanks will open the London Literature Festival with a reading from his first collection of short fiction. (The Independent)
- Highlights from Comic Con 2017. (Rolling Stone)
- Why authors and publishers are finding it hard to sell books in the Trump era. (New Republic)
- Salon du livre director Francine Bois on the upcoming Translation Rights Fair. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Scientists are using literature to instill morals in robots. (The Guardian)
- Can poetry really change your life? (The New York Times)
- Happy birthday, Aldous Huxley! (Los Angeles Times)