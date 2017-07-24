Book Links: George R. R. Martin teases book release(s); the prison typewriter keeping Swintec afloat

- George R.R. Martin reveals he’s publishing more titles in 2018. (HuffPost)
- Tourism Ireland debuts massive tapestry outlining every Game of Thrones episode. (io9)
- Jane Austen house fervently fundraises to stay open. (The Guardian)
- The exact amount of Ivanka Trump’s six-figure book advance from Penguin Random House for the much-criticized Women Who Work has been revealed. (CNN)
- Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library project has mailed out close to one million books to U.S. children. (Knoxville News Sentinel)
- Boom in online reading in China poses competition for Amazon Kindle. (Forbes)
- How Trump is helping revive the publishing industry. (New Republic)
- The prison typewriter model that is keeping Swintec afloat. (The New Yorker)
- Long-time Marvel Comics fixture Flo Steinberg dies. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Why there’s no Sad Puppies campaign against the Hugo Awards this year. (The Digital Reader)
- Ramping up your audiobook’s speed is just one little-known way to get through more titles faster. (Everyday Reading)