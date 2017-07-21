Book Links: Congress to save library funding; Pennywise’s Comic-Con nightmares

- U.S. Congress votes to approve funding to Institute of Museum and Library Services and other programming, despite Trump’s desire to eliminate. (Publishers Weekly)
- Wheel talk: as the Tour de France winds down, a list of the best bicycle books. (The Guardian)
- Chew on this history of the durable board book. (Literary Hub)
- Kindle edition of the forthcoming illustrated Harry Potter features moving cover. (The Bookseller)
- It’s no joke: preview of Pennywise the Clown eating a child’s arm terrifies at Comic-Con. (Entertainment Weekly)
Book links