Book Links: Spider-Man comics swing into top value territory; plummeting sales for Milo Yiannopoulos

- Iranian kids’ author refused British visa to appear at the Edinburgh International Book Festival. (The Bookseller)
- Practical tips for authors who want to see their books in bookstores. (HuffPost)
- Public memorial to be held in Toronto for horror filmmaker (and kids’ author) George A. Romero (CBC)
- Virginia Woolf’s wastebasket hat and other notable fashion statements: why an author’s clothes are important. (London Review of Books)
- Spider-Man comics catching collectors just like flies. (The Guardian)
- Sales of Milo Yiannopoulos’s Dangerous dropped 42 per cent last week. (Publishers Weekly)
- A Knoxville bookseller is selling 9 to 5, thanks to Dolly Parton’s child-literacy initiative. (Melville House)
