Children’s Book Links: Jane Austen’s embarrassing early writing; Winnie-the-Pooh censored in China

- “I am now going to murder my Sister”: The Guardian dissects the tales Jane Austen wrote as a teenager. (The Guardian)
- Penguin Random House Children’s (U.K) will publish a fans’ guide to the 2018 World Cup. (The Bookseller)
- U.K. airline, easyJet, puts 7,000 classic children’s books – picked by Jacqueline Wilson – in seat pockets for young travellers. (Metro U.K.)
- China censors discussion and images of Winnie-the-Pooh on social media. (The New York Times)
- Scholastic announces a retelling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, from U.K. faves Michael Rosen and illustrator Tony Ross. (The Bookseller)
- Award-winning YA author Sherman Alexie has cancelled the book tour for his new memoir; says the ghost of his mother is haunting him. (Entertainment Weekly)