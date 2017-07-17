Book Links: Man claims Chelsea Clinton stole his book idea; Emma Watson, Margaret Atwood talk Handmaid’s Tale

- Emma Watson and Margaret Atwood in conversation about The Handmaid’s Tale. (Entertainment Weekly)
- This man claims Penguin Random House and Chelsea Clinton stole his children’s book idea. (Melville House)
- George Eliot’s Middlemarch has been adapted into a modern-day web series. (The New Yorker)
- Tony Award–winning musical Dear Evan Hansen will be published as a book. (Melville House)
- Margaret Atwood and Nick Offerman to come together at last at the 2017 PEN USA Literary Awards. (Literary Hub)
- What Game of Thrones can teach you about history. (National Post)
- Ayn Rand’s influence on business (and Trump). (The New York Times)
- In remembrance of the anniversary of Jane Austen’s death tomorrow: examining some steamy Austen adaptations. (Salon)
- Watch the newly released trailer for the A Wrinkle In Time film adaptation. (BookRiot)
- On the number of short-story collections that are somehow making their way out of North Korea. (The New Yorker)
- Amazon’s bestseller charts apparently are prone to hacking. (David Gaughran)
- Beach read writers on what defines a beach read. (Electric Lit)