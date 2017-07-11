Book Links: Pearson sells PRH stake to partner Bertelsmann; George R.R. Martin to produce new TV adaptation

- Bertelsmann increases stake in Penguin Random House an additional 22 per cent. (The Guardian)
- George R.R. Martin will produce HBO adaptation of Nnedi Okorafor’s 2010 novel Who Fears Death. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Libraries will likely hit one million ebook checkouts through OverDrive in 2017. (OverDrive)
- New York’s Public Theatre gets new, unlikely sponsor after Julius Caesar-Trump debacle. (Melville House)
- Han Kang’s Man Booker Prize–winning The Vegetarian is apparently a completely different novel in its original Korean. (Korea Exposé)
- Argentine artist Marta Minujin recreates Greek Parthenon using 100,000 banned books at historic book-burning site. (RT)
- That time J.K. Rowling wrote a children’s fairytale on her 50th-birthday dress. (Los Angeles Times)
- Why are some people so unwilling to believe Sylvia Plath’s story? (LitHub)
- What libraries lost when they gave up card catalogues. (The Washington Post)