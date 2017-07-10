Book Links: New Maurice Sendak book coming; Look for Drake in A Handmaid’s Tale

- A new posthumous book by Where the Wild Things Are author Maurice Sendak is on the way. (Melville House)
- Margaret Atwood says she’d love for Drake to have a cameo in Season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale. (Salon)
- Canadians are avid Amazon buyers – Prime membership signups grew 80 per cent last year. (Canadian Grocer)
- Milo Yiannopoulos is suing Simon & Schuster for $10 million U.S. (The Guardian)
- Coach House author Julia Cooper’s The Last Word is on the list of books New Yorker editors are recommending this month. (The New Yorker)
- Some details about the upcoming Little Women revamp. (PBS)
- How authors map out Choose Your Own Adventure books. (Atlas Obscura)
- Science publisher awarded $15 million in copyright lawsuit. (The Passive Voice)
- Jane Austen letter reveals the author loved guilty-pleasure reads. (HuffPost)
- Famous writers on how they use social media. (Literary Hub)
- Here’s which audiobooks are narrated by Hollywood’s biggest actors. (Entertainment Weekly)